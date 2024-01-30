Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

