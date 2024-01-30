Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 15,359 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,875,000 after acquiring an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

