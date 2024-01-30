Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,247 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

