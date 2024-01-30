Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 776 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,925,000 after buying an additional 77,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $600.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average is $513.97.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

