Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 7,171 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,131. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

