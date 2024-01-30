MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of MetLife worth $37,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.