Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 476,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 197,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Articles

