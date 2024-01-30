Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.