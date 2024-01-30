Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
NYSE MLSS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
