Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$20.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$19.25 to C$20.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.28.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of MI.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$16.73. 30,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,183. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.81 and a 1 year high of C$17.45. The stock has a market cap of C$667.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.57.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.