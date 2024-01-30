Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $309,852. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

