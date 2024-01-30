Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 717.2 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $66.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.