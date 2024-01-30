Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

MIMTF stock opened at C$17.15 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Materials has a one year low of C$17.10 and a one year high of C$18.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.20.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

