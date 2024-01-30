Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
MIMTF stock opened at C$17.15 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Materials has a one year low of C$17.10 and a one year high of C$18.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.20.
About Mitsubishi Materials
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Materials
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 semiconductor stocks to rally on latest U.S. grants
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Adient’s guidance cut a positive sign for the auto suppliers?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- American Superconductor faster than a speeding bullet on EPS beat
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.