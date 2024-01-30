Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Centene by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

