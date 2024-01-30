Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.07 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $38,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $175,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3,957.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.