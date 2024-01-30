Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $36,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.