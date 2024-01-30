Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $40,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.