MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

