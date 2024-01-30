MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MKSI opened at $112.60 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after acquiring an additional 840,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,828,000 after acquiring an additional 338,347 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

