MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.19. 49,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,467. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,783 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

