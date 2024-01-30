Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Lowered to $38.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.58, a PEG ratio of 79.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

