Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.