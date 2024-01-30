Monero Price Tops $162.04 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $162.04 or 0.00374487 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.98 billion and $97.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00156439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.64 or 0.00553841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00167517 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,391,191 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

