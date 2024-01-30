Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $146,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $616.94. 60,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $648.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

