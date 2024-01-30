Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 102,701.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,941,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $363,374,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

