Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLECGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 209.28% from the stock’s current price.

Moolec Science Stock Performance

MLEC stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 11,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,293. Moolec Science has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLECGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Moolec Science will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moolec Science

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Moolec Science as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

