Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 209.28% from the stock’s current price.

Moolec Science Stock Performance

MLEC stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 11,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,293. Moolec Science has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Moolec Science will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moolec Science

About Moolec Science

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moolec Science SA ( NASDAQ:MLEC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Moolec Science as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

