Morgan Stanley Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $43.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of TFC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

