MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.20. MorphoSys shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 107,756 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MorphoSys

MorphoSys Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.