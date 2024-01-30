Mosaic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,663 call options on the company. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 7,853 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.
Mosaic Stock Performance
MOS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,524. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
