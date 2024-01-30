Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Trimmed by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,860,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $326.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $251.25 and a one year high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.