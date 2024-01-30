Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 65,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,380. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.