MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $607.48 and last traded at $594.80, with a volume of 113120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $550.95.

The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,715,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

