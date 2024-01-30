MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.95 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $573.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.95.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in MSCI by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
