MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39, RTT News reports. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
MSCI Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MSCI stock opened at $550.95 on Tuesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.95.
Institutional Trading of MSCI
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 55.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About MSCI
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
