MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39, RTT News reports. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $550.95 on Tuesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.95.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 55.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

