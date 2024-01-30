Nano (XNO) Market Cap Achieves $154.44 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $154.44 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00156791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.27 or 0.00554580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00374968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00167517 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

