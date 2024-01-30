Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2024 guidance at $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $295.08 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

