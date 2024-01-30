Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $25.15. Nayax shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 430 shares.
Nayax Trading Up 9.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
