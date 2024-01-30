Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $25.15. Nayax shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 430 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nayax by 873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nayax by 621.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

