NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells $119,380.80 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBTB

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.