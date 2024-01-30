NEAR Protocol Trading 21.8% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $240.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00007326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00027636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.98542232 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $158,974,919.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

