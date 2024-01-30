Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode
Neonode Trading Up 4.8 %
NEON stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 3,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,272. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
