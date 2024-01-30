Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Trading Up 4.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the second quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NEON stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 3,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,272. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

