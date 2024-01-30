NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
