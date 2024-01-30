NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NPCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NeuroPace

NeuroPace Price Performance

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.14. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $58,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,614,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $27,682.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,570.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $58,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,614,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,436 shares of company stock valued at $253,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,212 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeuroPace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.