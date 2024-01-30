New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:GBR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.