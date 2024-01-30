New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

