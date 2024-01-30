New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

