New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Booking worth $200,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,559.96. 124,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,399.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3,159.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

