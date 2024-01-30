New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 141,194 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of CVS Health worth $165,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 5,225,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,412,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

