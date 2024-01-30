New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $169.80 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $169,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.45. 964,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,013. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,571 shares of company stock worth $8,685,938 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

