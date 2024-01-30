New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $172.92 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,904 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Chubb worth $172,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,534. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $244.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

