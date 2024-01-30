New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $175.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Charles Schwab worth $175,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.32. 3,786,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.