New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $179.30 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,048 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $179,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

Shares of CI traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.58. 777,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,961. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

