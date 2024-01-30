New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $277.41 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,744,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $277,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.12. 3,054,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

